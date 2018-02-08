Samsung Galaxy S9+ in Coral Blue leaked online ahead of February 25 launch

Samsung Galaxy S9+ image in a Coral blue colour variant leaked. Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be launched at MWC 2018 in Barcelona on February 25. (Image source: Evan Blass Twitter account) Samsung Galaxy S9+ image in a Coral blue colour variant leaked. Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be launched at MWC 2018 in Barcelona on February 25. (Image source: Evan Blass Twitter account)

Samsung Galaxy S9+ in the Coral Blue variant was leaked online in a new image, which also shows the dual rear camera. Images of the Galaxy S9+ front and back cover were posted online by Evan Blass who runs @Evleaks on Twitter. Blass is known for accurate information and images when it comes to upcoming flagship smartphones.

The Galaxy S9+ design shows an Infinity Display on the front with no physical home button, which is expected. Samsung introduced the Infinity Display with the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ series and it was also a part of the Galaxy Note 8. The side bezels are barely visible and the device will likely have dual curved edges as the previous Galaxy S8 series, and these can be seen on the image shared by Blass. On the back, the dual rear camera of the Galaxy S9 is vertically stacked, which was also expected. The fingerprint scanner is placed at the bottom of the device below the camera module. The previous Galaxy S8 had the scanner on next to the camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ picture also reveals quite a few sensors on the front in addition to the selfie camera. Samsung is expected to make some improvements to the face recognition and iris scanner feature, though these are expected to be software driven changes. Samsung is certainly not going for a notch-like design as seen on the iPhone X with its Galaxy S9 smartphones.

Other expected specifications of the Galaxy S9 series include: Exynos 9810 processor for the international variants, including India market and the Snapdragon 845 processor for the US market. It is expected to come with a dual aperture on the camera for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, though only the Plus variant is sporting two camera sensors. Samsung Galaxy S9 will likely come with a single rear camera. Samsung is also promising a much better camera experience on the S9 phones, and based on the invite this will be the focus of the series.

Recently we’ve also seen images of the Samsung Galaxy S9 leaked online in a Lilac purple colour as well. Samsung Galaxy S9 sales are expected to start in mid-March, with reports pegging March 16 as the date. The India launch date will likely be after the global launch. Reports also claim the Galaxy S9’s price will be higher than previous versions of the phone.

