Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ start getting Android 9 Pie with OneUI: Report

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI update based on Android 9.0 Pie to Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus users in select countries Samsung has promised that the new update would be available in January to the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and Note 9 users, but it looks like the S9 series users are already getting the update.

According to a report on SamMobile, Samsung has already started rolling out the final stable build of One UI to users and it had already opened beta-testing for the same in European countries like UK, Germany, etc. The One UI beta testing was also open in India, though it is not clear if the stable update will roll out to India users so quickly.

Samsung’s own website has listed the Android Pie based One UI update for Galaxy S9 (SM-G960F) along with details of the new features. The One UI update will bring a redesigned interface for Content, settings, and other information, while interactive elements have been moved to the bottom of the screen so they’re always within reach.

It also comes with a new Night mode for users to reduce strain on their eyes. The notifications panel will now have the option to reply to messages directly and image thumbnails are included in message notifications. The update also includes the option to turn on or off all the notifications in a category for a particular app.

The Samsung Keyboard comes with new Unicode 11.0 emojis, an adaptive theme that changes the keyboard look based on the colours of the surrounding app. The floating keyboard is now available in all apps and has new size and transparency settings.

For the Always On Display, Samsung is adding new clock styles and the option to show calendar with your schedule, charging information and giving users the option to show the Always On display for 30 seconds when they tap the screen, when the device is locked.

Menus have reorganized to make settings easier to find. There are updates to Samsung DeX as well, where users can continue using their phone while DeX is being displayed on a monitor or TV. It also removes the need to rely on a DeX station and users can now just rely on supported HDMI adapters.

The new One UI update will come with improvements to Bixby voice-assistant as well, and users can now control the Bixby key in settings to decide what happens when they press or double press.

In the Phone app, users can now sort call history by incoming and outgoing calls, and the call history can include up to 2000 entries from the earlier limit of 500 entries. It also makes changes to the contacts app to manage contacts from various accounts.

In the camera app, the update ensures that Scene optimizer automatically enhances the camera’s colour settings to fit the scene. Samsung has also added Photo Editor Pro’s editing tools to the Gallery app.