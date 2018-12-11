Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users in US get new Android 9 Pie beta

Samsung has started rolling out a new beta update of Android 9.0 Pie to its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones according to a report by SamMobile. Update version number G960USQU3ZRL5 weighing 589MB brings a lot of bug fixes and improvements and is accompanied with Google’s December 2018 security patch for Android.

Advertising

With this update, the company is one more step closer in releasing its new and updated One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie, which is being said to be released in January 2019. The report states that the company is rolling out this update in phases to all US variants of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ devices enrolled under the company’s beta program.

According to the changelog, the company has fixed various bugs including dialer freezing, night mode not working properly, Autofill with Samsung Pass not working, lift-to-wake issues, alarms not working, update errors occurring in Play Store and Samsung Apps store, missing close all button on the ‘recents’ options and much more.

This is the second time Samsung has radically changed the design language and the name of its user interface (UI). The first UI used on Samsung smartphones was called TouchWiz, which was a few years ago changed to Experience UI.

The company plans to release One UI in which it has made a lot of changes like all important content has been moved from the top to the bottom, Photo Editor Pro editing tools come integrated into the gallery app, improved Bixby search and much more.