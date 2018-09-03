Samsung Galaxy S8+ price cut to Rs 39,990; discounts on Galaxy A6, Galaxy J8 (2018), etc

Samsung Galaxy S8+ has reportedly got a price cut in some parts of India and will retail at Rs 39,990, according to reports. Samsung Galaxy S8+ has reportedly got a price cut in some parts of India and will retail at Rs 39,990, according to reports.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ has reportedly got a price cut in some parts of India and will retail at Rs 39,990, according to reports. However, the price cut is reportedly valid only in some regions of India with offline retailers. The same was reported first by Mahesh Telecom on Twitter, that the Galaxy S8+ will retail at Rs 39,990 for the 64GB variant.

Samsung has itself not confirmed a price cut for the Galaxy S8+, which is the flagship phone from last year. On the Samsung website, it is still listed at Rs 51,990. According to the Mahesh Telecom tweet, Samsung Galaxy S8+ upgrade offer is not valid for Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Gujarat and Goa regions.

Other Samsung phones with revised price tags, include Galaxy A6/A6+, Galaxy J8 (2018). The new price listings have been updated on the Samsung India website, as well as through e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ at Rs 39,990, other offers

Samsung’s Galaxy S8+ is priced at Rs 39,990 in some offline retail stores for the 64GB version. On the Samsung e-store, the phone is listed at a starting price of Rs 51,990. The phone gets a Rs 4,000 price cut as well, along with Rs 4,000 extra on exchanging select models for the S8+. Samsung is also offering Rs 4000 further cashback with HDFC Bank Credit cards, which brings the price of Rs 43,990 effectively for the Galaxy S8+

Featuring a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity display, Galaxy S8+ runs the Exynos 8895 processor. Based on Experience UI over and above Android Oreo, the phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery, and comes alongside Bixby as well as Samsung Pay. It features a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front lens, backed by an Iris scanner for additional security. Galaxy S8+ also sports a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+ discount, price

Galaxy A6 is now retailing at Rs 16,990, for the 64GB version, though it was launched at Rs 22,990 originally. Meanwhile, Galaxy A6 with 32GB storage is listed at Rs 15,490 on the Samsung website, which is down from the launch price of Rs 21,990.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy A6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ sAMOLED Infinity display and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor (Exynos chipset). Galaxy A6 is based on Android Oreo and comes with a 3000mAh battery. The phone has a 16MP rear camera and 16MP front camera.

Coming to Galaxy A6+, it was launched at Rs 25,990. On Amazon India, the phone is now retailing at Rs 21,990. The device is no longer listed on the Samsung website. Galaxy A6+ sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, dual-rear cameras at the back and a 3500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J8 (2018) discount, price

Galaxy J8 (2018) will now cost Rs 17,990 and this was originally launched at Rs 18,990. Galaxy J8 has a 6-inch HD+ resolution display, runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also comes with dual cameras at the back with 16MP+5MP combination, and a 16MP front camera. The battery on board is 3,500mAh.

