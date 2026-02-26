Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiled with Privacy Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5

At the recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung officially unveiled its newest flagship phone – the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The South Korean phone maker’s latest device comes with a more powerful chipset, a redesigned camera island and brings a huge upgrade to the display.
If you are interested in checking out the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, here’s a quick look at what the phone has to offer in terms of specifications.
Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. However, the new phone also sports Samsung’s recently announced “Privacy Display”, which, as the name suggests, works similarly to the privacy-focused screen guard sold in offline markets.
Samsung says the features work by controlling how pixels disperse light and keep it visible for the user, all the while limiting what others can see. Unlike stick-on privacy films, which limit the viewing angle, the feature can be turned off, making it visible from all angles when needed.
Weighing 214 grams without cover, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 for Galaxy and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
The new phone also comes with a redesigned Vapor Chamber, which Samsung claims helps the device run cooler even under heavy workload.
As for the camera, you get a quad camera setup that consists of a 200MP primary sensor in addition to a 50MP ultrawide shooter, a 50MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and another 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, you get a 12MP selfie camera.
While Samsung hasn’t officially listed the charging speed, the Galaxy S26 Ultra packs in a 5,000mAh battery like its predecessor.
The device runs on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box and will get seven years of OS updates and security patches.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts from Rs 1,39,999 and can be pre-ordered from the Samsung website.