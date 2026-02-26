Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiled with Privacy Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5

At the recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung officially unveiled its newest flagship phone – the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The South Korean phone maker’s latest device comes with a more powerful chipset, a redesigned camera island and brings a huge upgrade to the display.

If you are interested in checking out the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, here’s a quick look at what the phone has to offer in terms of specifications.

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. However, the new phone also sports Samsung’s recently announced “Privacy Display”, which, as the name suggests, works similarly to the privacy-focused screen guard sold in offline markets.