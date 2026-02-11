Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details

Samsung teases privacy-focused displays on Galaxy S26 series phones ahead of February 25 launch.

The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island.The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island. (Image Source: X/Jay)
Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S26 series – which comprises of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, will be launching worldwide on February 25.

The South Korean phone maker’s upcoming flagship devices will most likely be iterative upgrades over their predecessors, with the company bringing a handful of upgrades and changes this year.

From design to specs to pre-order details, here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Galaxy S series phones.

Galaxy S26 series design and specs

Like last year, the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+ will have 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screens. However, these devices are rumoured to get the Exynos 2600 chipset based on the 2nm process.

And while the camera setup will be the same as last year, the upcoming phones are said to sport the redesigned camera island, which means instead of three sensors stacked vertically, they will now be housed in an elliptical pill.

Also Read | February 2026 smartphone launches: iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, Galaxy S26 and more coming soon

If true, the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+ will pack in a quad camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary shooter, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

These devices will run on OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box, but the battery capacity and charging speeds are expected to be the same as last year, meaning they may have 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh batteries with 25W and 45W charging speeds.

The most notable upgrade seems to be the screen. Samsung says these upcoming phones will have a new technology that is designed to protect privacy. Also, the price will more or less be similar to its predecessor, but we will have to wait a few more days to know for sure.

Coming to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the most expensive model in the series, rumour has it that Samsung will be sticking with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. However, screen size, camera hardware, battery capacity and charging speeds may be the same as the previous gen ‘Ultra’ device.

Galaxy S26 series pre-order details

Samsung has already opened pre-orders for the device. Interested customers can now pre-reserve the Galaxy S26 series devices by paying a refundable token amount of just Rs 999 and get benefits worth Rs 2,699.

Pre-orders are open on Samsung’s official website, exclusive stores, Amazon, Flipkart and leading retail stores across India.

 

