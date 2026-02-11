Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details

The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island. (Image Source: X/Jay)

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S26 series – which comprises of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, will be launching worldwide on February 25.

The South Korean phone maker’s upcoming flagship devices will most likely be iterative upgrades over their predecessors, with the company bringing a handful of upgrades and changes this year.

From design to specs to pre-order details, here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Galaxy S series phones.

Galaxy S26 series design and specs

Like last year, the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+ will have 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screens. However, these devices are rumoured to get the Exynos 2600 chipset based on the 2nm process.