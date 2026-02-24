Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What to expect from Samsung’s next flagship

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date, expected price in India, specifications, features and release timeline. Here’s everything we know so far.

By: Tech Desk
Feb 24, 2026
Under the hood, the Samsung S26 Ultra is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.(Image Source: X/Jay)Under the hood, the Samsung S26 Ultra is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.(Image Source: X/Jay)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date: Samsung is set to launch its upcoming flagship series at the annual Galaxy Unpacked event, with the highlight being the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26+. The event is scheduled to take place on February 25. 

This time around, Samsung seems to be moving in a different direction. Rather than focusing on getting the highest possible number in terms of megapixels or clock speed, Samsung is rumoured to be working on improving the overall experience. The S26 Ultra is touted to be a serious productivity tool.

In terms of pricing, tipsters suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G may be launched at a similar price point as that of last year’s Ultra variant. Although the base variants S26 and S26+ may witness a slight hike in their price points, Samsung is expected to retain the Ultra as its flagship device.

The S26 Ultra will compete directly with other flagship devices like the iPhone 17 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro.

Expected Samsung S126 Ultra Specs 

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to come with a new design that will be more in line with the other S26 models. Samsung may ditch the sharp and boxy design that was seen in the previous Ultra models.

The S26 Ultra is expected to arrive with an enhanced M14 OLED display that will provide better brightness and power efficiency. The slightly thicker design may also offer space for an enhanced camera system and battery life. 

Under the hood, the device is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Although some variants of the S26 may arrive with Samsung’s Exynos 2600 processor, the Ultra variant is expected to stick with the Snapdragon processor owing to its enhanced performance capabilities.

There are also rumours of an overclocked version of the processor for Galaxy series smartphones, which could give Samsung a slight advantage over others in terms of performance capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy AI lineup is expected to feature prominently in the S26 Ultra. The firm is said to be developing more sophisticated and in-house AI solutions that will be centred around productivity and real-time assistance.

One of the most eagerly anticipated features is the presence of a privacy screen filter that will allow the viewer to see the contents of the screen only when they are directly in front of it. Alongside Samsung Knox security and more in-house AI processing, it seems that privacy is going to be a big concern for the firm this year.

 

