Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What to expect from Samsung’s next flagship

Under the hood, the Samsung S26 Ultra is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.(Image Source: X/Jay)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date: Samsung is set to launch its upcoming flagship series at the annual Galaxy Unpacked event, with the highlight being the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26+. The event is scheduled to take place on February 25.

This time around, Samsung seems to be moving in a different direction. Rather than focusing on getting the highest possible number in terms of megapixels or clock speed, Samsung is rumoured to be working on improving the overall experience. The S26 Ultra is touted to be a serious productivity tool.

In terms of pricing, tipsters suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G may be launched at a similar price point as that of last year’s Ultra variant. Although the base variants S26 and S26+ may witness a slight hike in their price points, Samsung is expected to retain the Ultra as its flagship device.