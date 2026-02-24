Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup

Samsung is all set to unveil its new flagship Galaxy S26 series tomorrow, on February 25. The latest from the South Korean phone maker will most likely be an incremental upgrade to its predecessor, but Samsung is expected to make some design changes and bring a significant performance bump.
From a new chipset to a redesigned camera island, here’s everything we know about the soon-to-be-launched Galaxy S26 series.
Design-wise, the Galaxy S26 series will mostly look like its predecessor, but Samsung is rumoured to make some changes to the camera island’s design.
Unlike its predecessor, which had four individual camera sensors aligned vertically, the Galaxy S26 series will have the sensors enclosed within an elliptical-shaped module.
However, other elements of the design will remain the same, meaning the upcoming devices will have a titanium frame and multiple colourways, including a rumoured white coloured Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The Galaxy S26 series – which comprises the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and the Galaxy S26 Ultra are expected to have the latest and most powerful Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets.
While the non-Ultra variants are said to feature Samsung’s new in-house developed Exynos 2600 chip, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will most likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
All three models in the Galaxy S26 series are also expected to carry over IP68 dust and water resistance.
Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus will have a triple camera setup, while the Ultra model will get a quad camera setup with a dedicated periscope telephoto shooter.
Also, the camera hardware will mostly be the same as last year, which means the Galaxy S26 and the Plus model will have a 50MP primary sensor in addition to a 10MP telephoto shooter and a 12MP ultrawide lens.
As for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, we will see a 200MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto shooter, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens and another 50MP ultrawide sensor.
With the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung is reportedly sticking to the Lithium-ion battery technology instead of adopting the Silicon-Carbon batteries on new phones from Chinese manufacturers like Oppo and Realme.
This means we will see a slight or no increase in battery capacity. Rumour has it that the vanilla Galaxy S26 will have a 4,175mAh battery, which may be advertised as a 4,300mAh cell.
The Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to sport a 4,755mAh cell, which will be marketed with 4,900mAh capacity, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to havea 5,000mah battery capacity.
The non-Ultra variants are said to support 25W wired charging, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra will get 45W wired charging support.
Like most premium smartphones launched this year, the Galaxy S26 series is also expected to get a price increase. While the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus are said to be slightly more expensive than their predecessors, the base variant of the Galaxy S26 Ultra will most likely retain its price tag of Rs 1,29,999.
However, the 1TB storage variant of the Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a pretty insane price bump, with some reports saying that it will be $300 more expensive than its predecessor.
But since none of this is official at the moment, we suggest you take this information with a grain of salt since things may change down the line.
