Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup

Samsung is all set to unveil its new flagship Galaxy S26 series tomorrow, on February 25. The latest from the South Korean phone maker will most likely be an incremental upgrade to its predecessor, but Samsung is expected to make some design changes and bring a significant performance bump.

From a new chipset to a redesigned camera island, here’s everything we know about the soon-to-be-launched Galaxy S26 series.

Design

Design-wise, the Galaxy S26 series will mostly look like its predecessor, but Samsung is rumoured to make some changes to the camera island’s design.

Unlike its predecessor, which had four individual camera sensors aligned vertically, the Galaxy S26 series will have the sensors enclosed within an elliptical-shaped module.