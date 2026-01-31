Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra: Launch date, specs and features leaked

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, with sales expected to begin in early March.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 01:18 PM IST
The Galaxy S26 may feature a redesigned camera island.The Galaxy S26 may feature a redesigned camera island. (Image Source: Android Headlines)
Samsung’s upcoming flagship series – the Galaxy S26 is likely to be unveiled on February 25. Like last year, the company’s upcoming lineup may consist of three devices – the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

While Samsung hasn’t officially announced the launch date for the Galaxy S26 series, tipster Evan Blass shared an invite for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, saying that the Galaxy S26 series will be joined by the Galaxy Buds4 lineup.

The poster does not reveal the location of the event, but the violet backdrop suggests that the Galaxy S26 series phones could come in a Colaby Violet colourway.

The news builds on previous rumours, which also pointed at the same time for the Unpacked event, with sales kicking off sometime in the first half of March.

Also Read | Nothing pauses flagship launches in 2026, bets on Phone (4a) series

Samsung recently confirmed that the Galaxy S26 series will have a new display technology designed to protect privacy.  The South Korean tech giant hasn’t labelled it as a “privacy display”, however, the language hints that it may be similar to the privacy screen protectors sold as aftermarket accessories.

Pointing at the growing risk of “shoulder surfing”, a phenomenon where people nearby might glance at someone else’s private messages, passwords or personal data, the company says its new display tech takes on the issue by limiting the viewing angles.

On the hardware front, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to remain largely unchanged from its predecessor. Depending on the market, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could be powered by either Samsung’s Exynos 2600 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to exclusively feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor.

Screen sizes and camera hardware are also expected to stay the same as last year. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are tipped to retain a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto sensor, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to once again feature a 200MP main camera.

All three devices are expected to come with One UI 8.5 based on Android 17 out of the box and offer 7 years of OS updates and security patches.

 

