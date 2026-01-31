Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra: Launch date, specs and features leaked

Samsung’s upcoming flagship series – the Galaxy S26 is likely to be unveiled on February 25. Like last year, the company’s upcoming lineup may consist of three devices – the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

While Samsung hasn’t officially announced the launch date for the Galaxy S26 series, tipster Evan Blass shared an invite for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, saying that the Galaxy S26 series will be joined by the Galaxy Buds4 lineup.

The poster does not reveal the location of the event, but the violet backdrop suggests that the Galaxy S26 series phones could come in a Colaby Violet colourway.