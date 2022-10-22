Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 spotted on Geekbench

Back in August, Samsung hosted the Galaxy Unpacked event, during which the company unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But just days before the event, the rumour mill had speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

And earlier this week, two known tipsters re-iterated that the upcoming Snapdragon chipset will indeed power the device. Now, the phone has emerged on Geekbench with the model number SM-S918U with an unknown chipset codenamed ‘kalama’.

The listing reveals that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have a 1+2+2+3 CPU configuration with the base frequency set at 2.2GHz and the primary core ramping up to 3.6GHz. With a single-core score of 1,521 and a multi-core score of 4,689, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is way ahead when compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s score of 1,200 and 3,200 scores in single-core and multi-core benchmarks respectively.

The Geekbench entry also suggests that the device will have 8GB of RAM, but Samsung might increase it to 12GB when the phone is out. Also, it looks like the Galaxy S23 Ultra will run on One UI 5 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Back in July, the known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series might ditch Exynos and come with only a Qualcomm chipset. But some sources say that updated Exynos chips are still on the table and that Samsung might bring the Galaxy S23 Exynos variants to some markets.

Other rumoured specifications include a 200MP primary camera, which might allow users to record 8K video at 60fps. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a 5,000mAh battery, might weigh 228 grams and will be thick as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But with Samsung yet to officially reveal any details about the phone, nothing can be said for certain at the moment.