Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might sport 200MP camera sensor: Report

After announcing the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 on August 16 in India, all eyes are on Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone – the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will be announced sometime next year. While the South Korean phone maker is yet to give us any details about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, a report suggests that the Galaxy S23 Ultra might sport a 200MP camera.

According to a report by Korea IT News, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience division has confirmed that the phone will have a 200MP primary sensor. The publication went on to say that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the only phone with a 200MP camera.

The report matches the known tipster Ice Universe’s previous claim suggesting that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor. In case you are unaware, Samsung Electronics was the first to develop a 200MP image sensor and the first one to unveil a 200MP mobile image sensor last year.

Ice Universe also claimed that the S23 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and have a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy 23 Ultra might also be able to record 8K videos at 60fps. Speculations suggest that the upcoming phone might weigh 228g and have thickness similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Also, a tipster going by the name Alvin (@sondesix) recently said Samsung might make use of Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanning technology, which offers a larger scanning area, faster fingerprint detection, and increased security. The Galaxy 23 series is expected to come with One UI 5 based on Android 13 out of the box, since Samsung has already started beta testing for the same.