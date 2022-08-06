Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

August 6, 2022 3:36:49 pm
In February this year, Samsung launched its latest flagship device – the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Fast forward a couple of months, and the rumour mill now has its eyes on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
While Samsung has opted to use Exynos chipsets on their flagship S series in some markets, speculations suggest they will be switching to Qualcomm when it comes to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
According to a post by Ice Universe on the Chinese social media Weibo, the Galaxy S23 Ultra might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with the South Korean manufacturer opting to stick with the existing 5,000mAh battery pack. The post also suggests the phone might weigh 228g and will have a thickness similar to the S22 Ultra. However, Samsung is yet to officially reveal any details about the phone.
A few days ago, the tipster had also tipped that the Galaxy S23 Ultra might feature an unannounced 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor with a pixel size of 0.60μm.
It’s for the new RGBW HP2 sensor 208mp
Tetra is RGB, Hexa is RGBW
Hexa = 6 208mp:6= 34.6mp
(The minimum mp for 8K is 33.5)
Means S23 would able to record in 8K 60fps or 8K HDR , super efficient
So this rgbw isocell version would have
6 binning and 13 binning
208 = 34.6 = 16mp
— RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) July 21, 2022
Another tipster shared some more information about the sensor and said the one that is coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra may allow users to record videos in 8K resolution at 60fps.
