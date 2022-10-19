scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy S23 to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, indicates new leak

The Samsung Galaxy S23 might be similar to the Galaxy S22 but feature upgraded internals.

Samsung-Galaxy-S22The Samsung Galaxy S23 is slated to launch sometime next year. (Express Photo)

In August this year, details surfaced about Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone – the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Speculations suggested that Samsung will be dropping Exynos chipsets on the S series devices and instead go with Qualcomm for the new phones. Last year, Samsung introduced the Qualcomm variants in India for the S series, which was a break from the usual policy of bringing Exynos chipsets. And it looks like Samsung will stick with the same decision.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has shared a tweet suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S23 might sport the Snapdragon 8 gen 2 chipset. According to the tipster, the upcoming phone will have a 6.1-inch FHD+ sAMOLED screen that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The back of the phone will have a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor which might be backed by a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens, whereas the front camera will be powered by a 10MP shooter.

It will come with 8GB of RAM and offer up to 256GB of internal storage. Running on One UI 5 based on Android 13 out of the box, the phone might be powered by a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

All in all, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S23 might be an iterative upgrade over its predecessor. But we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt since nothing is official at the moment.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is speculated to come out sometime early next year, so we will have to wait a couple of more months to know more about the phone.

