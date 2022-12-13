Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Everything we know so far

With 2023 just a few weeks away, smartphone enthusiasts are looking forward to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Recently, the company confirmed that it will be launching the Galaxy S23 series in February next year via the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco.

The upcoming S23 series will have three models – Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming flagship devices.

Galaxy S23 series design

It looks like the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will retain the design language of the Galaxy S22 series but the camera bump at the back of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus might get a redesign. Also, a recent tweet by the known tipster Ice Universe suggests that the Galaxy S23 Ultra might feature a slightly larger chin and bigger bezels but a report suggests that the dimensions of the product will remain the same.

Galaxy S23 series specs

While all devices in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, some models might pack Samsung’s in-house developed Exynos 2300 chipset.

Coming to the rear camera, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumoured to pack a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor. According to Ice Universe, the 200MP primary camera will be backed by one 12MP sensor and two 10MP cameras.

Talking about Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, the phones are expected to get a 12MP front camera, according to a report by GalaxyClub, which is an improvement from the existing 10MP sensors on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.

The report also expands on the battery capacity of the upcoming devices, with the Galaxy S23 Plus backed by a 4,565mAh battery and the Galaxy S23 Ultra packing a 4,855mAh battery.

All models in the Galaxy S23 series are expected to retain their screen size, with means the Galaxy S23 might come with a 6.1-inch screen whereas the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a 6.6-inch and a 6.8-inch display respectively.

Some other rumoured features include satellite connectivity in partnership with Iridium and UFS 4.0 storage. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, meaning it might be slightly more expensive compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.