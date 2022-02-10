Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Compare price, specs

Samsung recently announced the the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new Galaxy phones succeed the Galaxy S21 series and improve on the specifications as well as bring a new camera setup and more.

However, if you want to buy an S22 series phone and are looking for the differences between the three variants in terms of price, specifications and features, here’s a quick head-to-head between the models.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The vanilla S22 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a FHD+ panel and 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen gets a centre-aligned punch-hole setup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 chipset depending on what region you buy it from.

Coming to the cameras, the S22 gets a main 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a secondary 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a tertiary 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. On the front is a 10MP camera for selfies and video calls. The S22 also gets an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and weighs 168 grams.

The device also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB 256GB memory configurations. There is a 3700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. The Galaxy S22 starts at $799 (about Rs 59,792).



Samsung Galaxy S22+

The Galaxy S22+ comes with a slightly larger 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. This too is an FHD+ panel and features 120Hz refresh rate support and 240Hz touch sampling. The display gets a centre-aligned punch-hole setup here as well. Just like the S22, the S22 Plus is also powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 chipset depending on where you buy it from.

The S22+ also sports the same camera setup as the regular S22. The triple camera on the back, hence, includes a main 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a secondary 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a tertiary 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. For selfies, you get a 10MP front camera sensor. The S22+ also gets an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and weighs 196 grams.

The Galaxy S22+ also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB 256GB memory configurations. There is a larger 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging this time, along with 15W wireless charging support. You get Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box here as well. The Galaxy S22+ starts at $999 (about Rs 74,759).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the top-end model of the S22 series and comes with the best specifications and cameras. This includes a big 6.8-inch QHD+ screen with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel and 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded.

Coming to the camera, we have a quad-camera setup with a main 108MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 10MP telephoto cameras, one with 3X optical zoom (F2.4, FOV 36 ̊) and another with 10X optical zoom (F4.9, FOV 11 ̊). On the front is a 40MP F2.2, FOV 80 ̊ camera.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 depending on your region and you get a total of four storage variants. These are 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB. The Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 (about Rs 89,732).

