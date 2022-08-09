Samsung Galaxy S22 users can now try One UI 5 beta based on Android 13

August 9, 2022 5:00:28 pm
With Android 13 weeks away from its official release, Samsung has officially kick-started the One UI 5 open beta program for its Galaxy S22 series, which includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
If you are unaware, One UI 5 is based on Android 13 and brings in a lot of new customisation, security and accessibility features. While the open beta program is only available for those living in the United States, South Korea and Germany, the South Korean manufacturer says they will roll out the beta program to other regions in the coming months.
One UI 5 lets users customise their Android experience by letting users choose from 16 preset colour themes based on wallpaper and offers 12 more colour options for quick panels, icons and the home screen. Users now have the option to stack similar-sized widgets on top of each other and give their home screen a cleaner look.
Talking about new accessibility features, you can now use the device camera to zoom in on real-world objects and identify the written text. Building on Android 13’s notification improved management, One UI 5 users can also choose which apps can send notifications and block notifications from certain apps. Samsung has also redesigned the Security Dashboard, which scans the phone for potential security threats and issues.
Subscriber Only Stories
It looks like Samsung is working really hard with the One UI 5 open beta program starting a month earlier compared to the One UI 4 beta, which started rolling out sometime in September last year. Those interested in trying out the One UI 5 open beta can do so by registering through the Samsung Members app available on Google Play Store.
We expect Samsung to share more details about One UI 5 during the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event on August 10.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Samsung Galaxy S22 users can now try One UI 5 beta based on Android 13
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: BJP’s charges against our former colleagues proved baseless, says Ajit Pawar
OYO acquires Denmark-based holiday home operator Bornholmske Feriehuse
After US bans crypto mixing service Tornado Cash, experts call for regulation in India
Renee Sen wishes her ‘Nanna’, posts more pictures with Sushmita Sen from grandmother’s birthday party
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Why BJP’s U-turn on Sanjay Rathod for minister: Need for a Vidarbha face
Renuka Singh surges to career-best ranking
Anurag Kashyap: We are living in strange times where Sushant Singh Rajput trends everyday and everyone is boycotted
Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, squads, format, live telecast and all you need to know
Umpire Rudi Koertzen passes away
Anurag Kashyap says he has been ‘abused’, being accused of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour ‘bothers him’