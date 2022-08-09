Samsung Galaxy S22 users can now try One UI 5 beta based on Android 13

With Android 13 weeks away from its official release, Samsung has officially kick-started the One UI 5 open beta program for its Galaxy S22 series, which includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

If you are unaware, One UI 5 is based on Android 13 and brings in a lot of new customisation, security and accessibility features. While the open beta program is only available for those living in the United States, South Korea and Germany, the South Korean manufacturer says they will roll out the beta program to other regions in the coming months.

One UI 5 lets users customise their Android experience by letting users choose from 16 preset colour themes based on wallpaper and offers 12 more colour options for quick panels, icons and the home screen. Users now have the option to stack similar-sized widgets on top of each other and give their home screen a cleaner look.

Talking about new accessibility features, you can now use the device camera to zoom in on real-world objects and identify the written text. Building on Android 13’s notification improved management, One UI 5 users can also choose which apps can send notifications and block notifications from certain apps. Samsung has also redesigned the Security Dashboard, which scans the phone for potential security threats and issues.

It looks like Samsung is working really hard with the One UI 5 open beta program starting a month earlier compared to the One UI 4 beta, which started rolling out sometime in September last year. Those interested in trying out the One UI 5 open beta can do so by registering through the Samsung Members app available on Google Play Store.

We expect Samsung to share more details about One UI 5 during the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event on August 10.