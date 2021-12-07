Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launch date tipped: Everything we know so far

Samsung is speculated to launch its top-of-the-line flagship for 2022; the S22 Ultra, early next year in February. Like the S21 lineup, the S22 series will likely be comprised of three new smartphones 一 the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, and S22.

Now as per a tweet by tipster Ice Universe on Twitter, the possible launch date of the S22 Ultra has been revealed.

Galaxy S22 Ultra came too late. If it is released on February 8, at that time, at least five Snapdragon 8 GEN1 flagship phones have been listed. pic.twitter.com/u7ddu6kAKl — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 3, 2021

The tipster states that Galaxy S22 Ultra could launch on February 8. Additionally, he also hints that the smartphone will be released fairly late compared to other phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

As per the tweet, the tipster states “Galaxy S22 Ultra came too late. If it is released on February 8, at that time, at least five Snapdragon 8 GEN1 flagship phones have been listed.” To recall, an earlier tweet by tipster John Prosser, stated the same.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

Additionally, tipster Jon Prosser of YouTube channel Front Page Tech has posted a video on YouTube, and alleged hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Twitter, which revealed the design and some of the specifications of the smartphone.

Samsung has been known to develop two variants of its flagship S series phones 一 one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for the US market, and the other one with its in-house Exynos processor, for global markets including India. But as per reports, it seems Samsung may be making a change to its strategy this year.

As per a tweet by tipster FronTron, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India. This is in line with an earlier report by Android Police which states that the company is expected to release the Snapdragon variant of its S22 series in Asian and African markets. Additionally, this was also reported earlier by Galaxyclub.nl.

Samsung S22 Ultra: Expected specifications

The Samsung S22 Ultra is speculated to feature a design similar to what we have seen on the company’s Galaxy Note devices in the past as per a tweet by IceUniverse. It will likely come with a QHD+ 6.8-inch display with support for a 120 Hz AMOLED display. S22 Ultra may feature the highest brightness on any of Samsung’s smartphones at around 1800 nits.

It is expected to feature a quadruple rear camera setup which may include a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP 3X telephoto shooter, and a 10MP 10X telephoto lens. As per the report by IceUniverse, Samsung will enhance the details of the HM3 108MP camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be equipped with an S Pen Stylus, as per reports so it will continue with the trend started with the S21 series. As per the images posted by Jon Prosser, the upcoming smartphone could feature a slot for the S-Pen, which will likely be at the bottom (left) edge of the smartphone.