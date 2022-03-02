Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in pictures: Top features of the new S-series beast

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the top-end variant of the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S22 Ultra features flagship-grade specifications like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, S-Pen support and a 108MP quad camera setup.

Here’s all you need to know about the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s highlights in pictures.

Display

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features one of the brightest screens out there. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan) The Galaxy S22 Ultra features one of the brightest screens out there. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X 1440 x 3088 pixels display with support for 120Hz refresh rate via an LTPO panel that is able to dynamically change the refresh rate as per the content on the screen. The display also supports the HDR10+ standard and has a peak brightness of 1750 nits, making it one of the brightest displays on a smartphone out there.

Design and metal body

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a glass sandwich design. (Image Source: The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a glass sandwich design. (Image Source: The Indian Express / Nandagopal Rajan)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a glass sandwich design with an aluminium frame running around the edge of the phone. The display on the front is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ panel. The phone is also IP68 certified and is hence, protected against water splashes and dust. The device’s dimensions are 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm and it weighs 229 grams.

Cameras

There is a quad-camera setup on the back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra led by a 108MP sensor. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan) There is a quad-camera setup on the back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra led by a 108MP sensor. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 108MP main camera with OIS along with a 10MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS and 10x optical zoom, another 10MP telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom. There is also a 12MP ultrawide camera with dual pixel PDAF and Super Steady video support.

S-Pen support

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets full S-Pen support like the Galaxy Note-series. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan) The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets full S-Pen support like the Galaxy Note-series. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

With the Galaxy Note series now officially dead, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the closest we have to a Note device now. The S22 Ultra features full S-Pen support, complete with a built-in cavity to store the S-Pen when not in use, just like the Note-series phones.