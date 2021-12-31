Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra revealed in new leaked image, with S Pen by its side

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S22 series in February 2022, and the latest image leaks by tipster Evan Blass have given us a closer look at the flagship phone. Blass posted an image of the upcoming S22 Ultra on Twitter, and yes, it looks like a very ‘Notable’ phone, all puns intended. While the colour is interesting, with the S Pen and the camera arrangement at the back, this looks like a slightly more upgraded version of the older Note 20.

Samsung scrapped the Note 21 series in 2021 and blamed the severed chip crunch. Meanwhile, the S Pen was added to S21 series and the Galaxy Z Fold3 this year. While the fate of the Note series remains unknown in 2022, we are seeing the S Pen extend beyond the original phone series and the trend will continue.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Expected specifications, features

The Galaxy S22 series will be released around February, according to most leaks. Three variants are expected as always: the S22, S21+, and S22 Ultra, and the latter will be the most premium sporting the biggest camera on board with the best features.

The new phones could come in four different colours, according to earlier leaked images. These will be black, white, dark red, and dark green. Blass’ image is likely the dark red, which we have to admit looks stunning. Earlier 3D renders by Let’s Go Digital had given us a glimpse of the Burnham Green variant as well. While the S22 and S22+ will have a matte finish, the Ultra will get a glossy one.

The S22 Ultra will feature a large 6.8-inch LTPO Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The base models will get a 6.1-inch display. The phones will of course run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 with AMD gaming chipsets depending on the market region India gets the Exynos variant mostly.

Other phones expected to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are the OnePlus 10 series, which is launching in January 2022, Realme GT 2 which will launch on January 4. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Oppo Find N have already been announced and are powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset.

The S22 Ultra is expected to sport a 108MP camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and two 10MP telephoto cameras. The selfie camera will be 40MP. The device could start with 12 or 16GB RAM, and 128GB storage going up to 512GB. The battery will be 5000 mAh on the Ultra variant, while the base S22 will have a 4000 mAh one, and the S22+ is expected to sport a 4600 mAh battery.