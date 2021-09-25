Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could offer a Galaxy Note like design, S pen support

Samsung is reportedly developing its next S series flagship; the S22 Ultra with the addition of the S Pen which was a mainstay of Note-series devices in the past. The company for the first time launched the S pen for a Galaxy S series device other than the Note series this year.

As per a report by Samsung leaker Ice Universe and publication Galaxy Club, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with squared-off edges like what we have seen from the company’s Note series flagships in the past.

Leaked renders of the S22 Ultra seem to suggest that it could sport a Note series like design (Image source: OnLeaks) Leaked renders of the S22 Ultra seem to suggest that it could sport a Note series like design (Image source: OnLeaks)

Additionally, renders of what appears to be the Galaxy S22 Ultra have also been leaked online by OnLeaks. The device seems to sport the look of what we have come to expect from a Galaxy Note series device. It seems to be a squared-off device with a flat bottom, like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The renders also suggest that the smartphone will sport a visible silo for the S Pen at the rear of the device. It could reportedly pack a 6.8-inch curved S AMOLED display with a high refresh rate.

As per the renders, the smartphone seems to sport an oddly shaped camera bump that seems to be less pronounced than the current one. The Samsung S22 Ultra is expected to pack a quad-camera setup with a 108MP main camera and three 12MP cameras: Telephoto, ultrawide, and a periscope zoom lens with 10x optical zoom.

In previous years, Samsung is known to launch an S series flagship, followed by a Note series device in the premium segment. While one might argue that there was not much to differentiate the two in terms of specifications, the Note Series packed support for the S pen exclusively along with a larger display which made it great for productivity.

With the launch of the Samsung S21 Ultra, the Note had more or less become obsolete as Samsung included S Pen support on the flagship. Samsung has also included the S pen support to its foldable phones.

While Samsung has not officially confirmed the cancellation of the Note series, it did not launch it this year, opting instead to divert features from the Note to other devices. Now it seems that the S22 Ultra will pack a Note-series like design and support for S Pen.