Samsung Galaxy S22 to unveil on February 9, hints new leak

Samsung is gearing up for its biannual Unpacked event, which serves as a showcase for its new products. The company is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 lineup of smartphones this year, though there was no mention of an official date. However, a tipster on Twitter confirmed that the event will take place on February 9, 2022. It should be noted that Samsung is yet to confirm the date itself.

According to Twitter user TechInsiderBlog, the Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to kick off at 10 AM EST (8:30 PM for India). He was able to confirm this by visiting the official website for ‘Unpacked 2022,’ which briefly showed the schedule and options to add the invite to Google, Yahoo, and Outlook calendars.

The timetable listed the release strategy for the Galaxy S22, which includes a pre-reservation segment running from February 14 to February 21, 2022. Pre-booking runs from February 21st to 24th, and then, the phone finally releases on February 25, 2022.

Galaxy S22 Release:

Unpacked: February 9th at 10am EST

Pre-reservation: February 14th~21st.

Pre-booking open: February 21st~24th.

Release: February 25th pic.twitter.com/XkaLsbAx2I — TechInsider (@TechInsiderBlog) January 22, 2022

The event date was also confirmed on Reddit when a user named Mr_Monkey_BRM claimed to have received an advertisement on Instagram. The pop-up led to a pre-order reservation sign up page/form, after which, it revealed that the Unpacked event takes place on February 9, 2022.

The Galaxy S22 series will undoubtedly be the highlight of the event and launches in three variants – the S22 base, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in US markets, while the EU and India receive the Exynos 2200 model.3D renders indicate that the S22 Ultra sports a rear quad-camera configuration, with a 108MP main sensor, 10MP telephoto, 10MP periscope, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, there is a 40MP punch-hole camera for selfies and video calling.

Samsung had discontinued the Note series back in 2019, taking away the onboard S-Pen. The stylus did make a return later with the S21, though the phone itself lacked a compartment. The S22 Ultra, however, is speculated to come packed with an S-Pen that slides out easily when needed. The Note-like features is something the company has also hinted at.

Samsung’s President TM Roh recently wrote in a new post about the upcoming event and hinted at the Galaxy S22 series featuring a device similar to the Note series.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” Roh wrote.