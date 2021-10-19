Samsung Galaxy S22 series to reportedly come with more rounded edges

Samsung is set to launch its next flagship Galaxy S22 series, sometime next year, and leaks around the upcoming devices have started showcasing what they might offer. The S22 could have some major design changes. A post by tipster Ice universe claims the Galaxy S22 lineup might come with ultra-thin bezels and more rounded edges when compared to its predecessors, the Galaxy S21-series. Check out the tweet below:

This is the first time we have seen the Tempered Glass Screen Protector of Galaxy S22 and S22 +. We can find that they are more rounded and slightly fatter than S21 series. pic.twitter.com/3BhneQsSTq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 15, 2021

He also posted various images, which reportedly showcase the tempered glass screen protectors of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ alongside the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. The images hint at the possibility of the Samsung S22-series featuring more rounded edges over the Galaxy S21 models. The smartphones also seem to have a wider display area over the earlier Galaxy flagships.

The tipster has also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ could come with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor. Additionally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could feature a new camera design and S Pen support. Samsung is speculated to be already working on the S22 lineup and the smartphones could launch in February next year.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 series is expected to come with 25W fast charging support, according to leaks from the China-based 3C certification site. Given the S21 already offers 45W charging, this might actually differ on the global variants and could be limited to just the China options. Samsung is expected to offer higher fast charging with the S22 series.