Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-booking begins from Feb 23, offers revealed

Samsung has just announced the pre-booking offers for the Galaxy S22 series in India. The offers will be available for all customers who pre-book an S22 series smartphone. Benefits include discount on the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 and cashbacks.

Pre-booking for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra will begin on February 23 and go on till March 10. The phones will go on sale from March 11.

Here are all the offers explained.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get a Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 26,999 at just Rs 2,999. Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 will get a Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at Rs 999.

Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8000 while other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5000 on purchasing the Galaxy S22 series phones. Customers, who opt to purchase these devices via Samsung Finance+, can avail cashback worth Rs 5000.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Pricing

The Galaxy S22 is priced at Rs 72,999 for the 8/128GB model, while the 8/256GB model is priced at Rs 76,999.

The Galaxy S22+ is priced at Rs 84,999 for the 8/128GB variant, while the 8/256GB variant is priced at Rs 88,999.

The two phones will be available in Phantom Black, Phanton White and Green colourways.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12/256GB variant, which will be available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White colours. There is also a 12/512GB variant priced at Rs 118,999, which will be available in Burgundy, Phantom Black colours.