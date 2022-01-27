Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch on Feb 9: Everything we know so far

The Galaxy S22 series is set to be official in a couple of weeks with Samsung gearing up to launch the series on February 9 this year. The Galaxy S22 series is expected to feature three variants and thanks to numerous leaks over the last few months, we already know a lot about the phones.

The series is expected to feature a Galaxy S22, a Galaxy S22 Plus and what is now expected to be called the Galaxy S22 Note (instead of the Galaxy S22 Ultra). Here’s all we know about the three phones, courtesy of WinFuture via XDA Developers.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The vanilla S22 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a max brightness of 1500 nits. The panel also reportedly has Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone could feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in some regions while others will get the Exynos 2200 variant.

For cameras, we’re expected to get a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor. A 3,700mAh battery is also expected with support for wireless charging. Other specifications include Wi-Fi 6 support, NFC, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and an IP68 certification. The phone is expected to come in Black, White, Green, and Pink colours.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 plus reportedly has some specifications identical to the Galaxy S22. These include the chipset, the cameras and the storage variants. However, the phone could come with a larger 6.6-inch OLED display panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a max brightness of 1750 nits. The S22 Plus could come with a larger 4,500 battery and could still feature IP68 certification and Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is expected to be available in four colourways – black, white, green and pink gold.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Note/ Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Note/Ultra will come with a large 6.8-inch QHD+ OLED panel and 120Hz refresh rate. The display can go up to 1750nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Galaxy S22 Note/Ultra is also expected to pack S-Pen support and will reportedly come with a built-in cavity to dock the S-Pen when not in use, a feature straight from the Galaxy Note series.

The S22 Note/Ultra is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 depending on region and could come with a 12GB RAM variant too. The phone is also expected to feature a 108MP main camera sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and two 10MP sensors for 3X and 10X optical zoom. There is also a 40Mp front camera expected.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Note/Ultra will be reportedly available in Black, White, Green, and Burgundy colours and the 12GB RAM variant could come with up to 512GB storage.