Samsung Galaxy S22 series to launch on February 8?

Tuesday, January 11, 2022
By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
January 11, 2022 11:39:45 am
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22,The Galaxy S22 series could be launching early next month. Here's all we know. (Image Source: OnLeaks)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch soon globally. While rumours of a launch in February are all over the web, a new report suggests that we could see Samsung launch the new phones on February 8.

The report comes from Digital Daily, a South Korean publication that also reports that the Galaxy S22 series will be available for purchase on February 24. The ‘Unpacked’ launch event however, could take place on February 8 and the pre-booking process is set to reportedly begin the next day on February 9.

Note that Samsung hasn’t announced any dates for an Unpacked event officially yet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in three different models, including the vanilla Galaxy S22, a Galaxy S22 Plus and a Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, also rumoured to be called the Galaxy S22 Note this year, is set to be the top end variant and may feature a different name.

Some leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could be named the Galaxy S22 Note this year and could come with not just S-Pen support, but a cavity to hold the S-Pen, just like the older Galaxy Note-series phones.

Meanwhile the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are expected to come with toned-down specifications and lower price tags. However, all three phones are expected to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

It remains to be seen if Samsung will introduce the phones with a rumoured new in-house Exynos 2200 chipset in some regions. If that is the case, expect the Exynos variant to come to India later.

