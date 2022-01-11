Samsung Galaxy S22 series to launch on February 8?

January 11, 2022 11:39:45 am
The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch soon globally. While rumours of a launch in February are all over the web, a new report suggests that we could see Samsung launch the new phones on February 8.
The report comes from Digital Daily, a South Korean publication that also reports that the Galaxy S22 series will be available for purchase on February 24. The ‘Unpacked’ launch event however, could take place on February 8 and the pre-booking process is set to reportedly begin the next day on February 9.
Note that Samsung hasn’t announced any dates for an Unpacked event officially yet.
The Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in three different models, including the vanilla Galaxy S22, a Galaxy S22 Plus and a Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, also rumoured to be called the Galaxy S22 Note this year, is set to be the top end variant and may feature a different name.
Some leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could be named the Galaxy S22 Note this year and could come with not just S-Pen support, but a cavity to hold the S-Pen, just like the older Galaxy Note-series phones.
Meanwhile the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are expected to come with toned-down specifications and lower price tags. However, all three phones are expected to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
It remains to be seen if Samsung will introduce the phones with a rumoured new in-house Exynos 2200 chipset in some regions. If that is the case, expect the Exynos variant to come to India later.
