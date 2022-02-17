Samsung Galaxy S22 series to launch in India today: What to expect

Samsung is launching the new flagship S22 series of smartphones today in India. The S22 series comprises the Samsung galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new phones come with a lot of improvements and a new design compared to 2021 galaxy S21 series. The launch event is set to take place at 12:30pm IST today and can be watched live on Samsung India’s social media channels.

The specifications of the Galaxy S22 series in India are expected to be the same as the global variants of the flagship phones. Ahead of the launch, here’s what to expect from the new smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 are expected to come with the same camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens. Both phones are also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India. They could feature an Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and 120Hz refresh rate support. The two phones also get a 10MP front sensor.

The S22 is expected to have a smaller 6.1-inch AMOLED screen while the S22 Plus could have a bigger 6.6-inch AMOLED screen. The S22 has a smaller 3700 mAh battery while the S22 Plus has a larger 4500 mAh battery. Both support 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Both phones could also launch with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the top-end model of the S22 series and while it will also likely be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the rest of the specifications top that of the S22 and the S22 Plus.

This includes a big 6.8-inch QHD+ screen with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel and 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded here as well.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra also has a dedicated pocket for the S-Pen and comes with a more powerful camera setup. This includes a 108MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 10MP telephoto cameras, one with 3X optical zoom (F2.4, field of view (FOV) 36 degrees) and another with 10X optical zoom (F4.9, 11 degrees FOV).

On the front is a 40MP F2.2, 80-degree field of view camera. The phone also gets a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.