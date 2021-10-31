Samsung Galaxy S22 series could be delayed to February 2022, report says

The Samsung Galaxy S22, the South Korean brand’s next flagship series is expected to launch in early 2022. While there is no exact launch date yet, a new report by SamMobile claims that the company could launch the S22 series in February 2022.

The report also aligns with a previous claim from tipster Jon Prosser suggesting the Galaxy S22 will go live in the second week of February.

However, another reliable Samsung tipster IceUniverse has suggested that the Galaxy S22 may launch a month earlier in January 2022.

The exact release time of Galaxy S22 is unknown. I only know that it may be released in the last week of January. If there is any update, I will let you know.😊 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 29, 2021

The delay could also mean more room for the launch of the rumoured Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which we believe could take place before the launch of the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: What we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has been the subject of some leaks ahead of its launch and it seems the new flagship will be a smaller update to last year’s Samsung Galaxy S21, instead of a major overhaul in the design and feature department.

Some leaks have also suggested that we will get to see a new camera setup in the Galaxy S22 series with a new P-shaped camera island on the back. It is speculated that this could be a new 108MP sensor from the company, created in partnership with camera maker Olympus, similar to how OnePlus collaborated with Hasselblad earlier this year.

Could the S22 be the end of the Note series?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is also a key smartphone in the future of the Galaxy Note series, which hasn’t been updated in a while. Rumours suggest that the S22 series, could support the brand’s S-Pen series, and could even house a small cavity to carry the S-Pen, similar to how the Note series did.

If this is true, we would have support for the S-Pen in both the flagship S-series as well as the Z Fold-series, which would probably make the existence of a separate Note-series completely redundant for the brand. More details around the same should surface closer to an official launch.