Samsung hosting a pre-booking event for Galaxy S22 series: Here are details, offers

Samsung has announced that will be hosting a pre-book event on its live commerce platform Samsung Live, where Indian customers can pre-book Galaxy S22 smartphones. The event will take place at 6 pm on February 22 and the pre-bookings will be open till 12 am midnight.

Samsung is offering exclusive discounts for the customers who book smartphones during the event. Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be able to buy a Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 26,999 by paying just Rs 2,999. They will also get an upgrade bonus up to Rs 8,000. Some Galaxy 22 Ultra customers stand the chance to get the phone in a limited edition box.

Those pre-booking the Galaxy S22 will receive Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 for free, as well as an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000. The Galaxy S22 series was launched last week with a starting price of Rs. 72,999 for the Galaxy S22 (8/128GB), with prices going up to Rs.118,999 for the top-model Galaxy S22 Ultra (12/512GB).

The S22 has a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen while the S22 Plus has a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen. The former has a smaller 3700 mAh battery whereas the latter has a larger 4500 mAh battery. They both support 45W fast charging and wireless charging at 15W. Both phones will have the same camera array with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens. All phones in the lineup, including the S22 Ultra, will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India and will have in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.

The top-end S22 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.,