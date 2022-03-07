Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in pictures: A closer look at the new flagship

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S22 Plus in India, as part of its Unpacked event last month. The device improves upon its base model by adding a larger 6.6-inch display and battery, and offers a faster, 45W charging speed.

Display

The Galaxy S22 Plus features a Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen, measuring 6.6-inches. It comes with a full HD+ display resolution – 2340 x 1080, and offers a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The display also supports HDR10+ and comes with 1750 nits of peak brightness – on par with the Ultra variant, making it one of the brightest displays on market.

Design and build

The Galaxy S22 Plus is protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus+ backside and an aluminium frame, running along the rounded edges of the phone. Its dimensions are 6.20 x 2.98 x 0.30 inches and is rated for IP68, offering dust and water resistance. The device comes in four colours – Phantom Black (as seen above), Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold.

Camera

The S22 Plus sports a triple camera setup at the rear, featuring a 50MP main sensor with an 85-degree field of view (FOV). The secondary, 12MP ultra-wide raises the bar to 120-grees, while the 10MP telephoto lens remains 36-degrees. There is a flash right next to them, and on the front side, you are greeted with a 10MP camera that allows for selfies and 1080p video calls.

Other features

On the side, you have the standard volume control, power button, and a dual-SIM slot that has a tougher drop and scratch resistance, thanks to the armour aluminium frame. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 processor and comes with 8GBs of RAM and storage options between 128GBs and 256GB.

The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and an AI face recognition system. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with a 45W Super Fast Charging (wired).