Monday, March 07, 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in pictures: A closer look at the new flagship

Here's a closer look at Samsung's Galaxy S22 Plus in images.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 7, 2022 12:35:32 pm
galaxy s22Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in pictures: A closer look at the new flagship. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S22 Plus in India, as part of its Unpacked event last month. The device improves upon its base model by adding a larger 6.6-inch display and battery, and offers a faster, 45W charging speed.

Display

galaxy s22 plus display The Galaxy S22 Plus has peak brightness on par with the Ultra variant. (Image credit: Anuj bhatia/Indian Express)

The Galaxy S22 Plus features a Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen, measuring 6.6-inches. It comes with a full HD+ display resolution – 2340 x 1080, and offers a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The display also supports HDR10+ and comes with 1750 nits of peak brightness – on par with the Ultra variant, making it one of the brightest displays on market.

Design and build

galaxy s22 plus build quality The Galaxy S22 has a strong Gorilla glass protection on the front and back, with an aluminium frame running along the sides. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The Galaxy S22 Plus is protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus+ backside and an aluminium frame, running along the rounded edges of the phone. Its dimensions are 6.20 x 2.98 x 0.30 inches and is rated for IP68, offering dust and water resistance. The device comes in four colours – Phantom Black (as seen above), Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold.

Also Read: |Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Compare price, specs

Camera

galaxy s22 plus camera The Galaxy S22 Plus sports a triple-lens setup at the back with a camera bump. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The S22 Plus sports a triple camera setup at the rear, featuring a 50MP main sensor with an 85-degree field of view (FOV). The secondary, 12MP ultra-wide raises the bar to 120-grees, while the 10MP telephoto lens remains 36-degrees. There is a flash right next to them, and on the front side, you are greeted with a 10MP camera that allows for selfies and 1080p video calls.

Other features

galaxy s22 side The aluminium frame also protects the dual-SIM slot on the device from drops and scratches. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

On the side, you have the standard volume control, power button, and a dual-SIM slot that has a tougher drop and scratch resistance, thanks to the armour aluminium frame. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 processor and comes with 8GBs of RAM and storage options between 128GBs and 256GB.

The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and an AI face recognition system. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with a 45W Super Fast Charging (wired).

