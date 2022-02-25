Samsung Galaxy S22 to iQoo 9 Pro: All Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones you can buy in India right now

Performance is one of the most important aspects of smartphones for many, and whether it is running large editing apps or resource-heavy games, the best chip for sheer performance right now is Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Here’s a list of all the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones that have launched in India so far, as well as the ones that are expected to launch in the near future.

Launched phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

The Samsung Galaxy S-series is known for featuring the brand’s own Exynos chipsets in markets like India. However, that changed this year as the Galaxy S22 series now comes to India with Qualcomm chips, specifically the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The series comprises three phones from the vanilla Galaxy S22, to the Galaxy S22+ and the S22 Ultra, which now comes with its own S-Pen. The phones have not gone on sale yet, but you can pre-book them from the Samsung India website. The Galaxy S22 series starts at Rs 72,999, while the Galaxy S22+ starts at Rs 84,999 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at Rs 1,09,000.

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO launched three new performance-oriented phones recently with the iQOO 9 Series. The iQOO 9 Pro from the series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 gen 1 and comes with complete flagship specifications including a premium design, good cameras 120W fast charging and a large 2K curved 3D screen. The iQOO 9 Pro is also available in two colours, and two storage variants. While an 8GB variant is priced at Rs 64,990, a 12GB variant is priced at Rs 69,990.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola also launched the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India earlier this week and the phone not just features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but also is one of the most affordable phones with the chip on this list. Starting at Rs 49,999, the Edge 30 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 13 5G bands and a 50MP triple camera on the back with a 60MP front camera. It also launches with Android 12 and two years of software updates.

Upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

OnePlus 10 series

OnePlus is expected to soon launch the OnePlus 10 series in India and the OnePlus 10 Pro in particular is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip along with a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED panel, up to 12GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage as well as a 48MP main camera on the back, along with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and 8MP telephoto camera. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging bundled in.

Oppo Find X5 Pro

The Oppo Find X5 Pro was also globally announced earlier this week and could launch in India in the near future. Apart from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the phone also comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water and dust resistance and Android 12-based ColorOS 12 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery and a 50MP triple camera setup developed in partnership with Hasselblad. A Marisilicon X chip in the phone also helps it capture better high-resolution night videos.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Another phone launched in the global market that is yet to come to India is the Realme GT 2 Pro. The phone features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip along with a 6.7-inch 2K Samsung E4 AMOLED panel, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging and a 50MP triple camera setup. The Realme GT 2 Pro will be available in four colour variants, including a Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue and will be launched with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.