Samsung Galaxy S22: All you need to know about the 2022 flagship

Samsung’s release pattern for their Galaxy S range of smartphones involves an initial reveal in February. But that timeframe changed this year, when the company announced their S21, S21+, and the S21 Ultra, a month earlier. With December coming to an end, we can soon expect some new announcements from the company – more specifically, for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 release date and price

Up until 2021, Samsung aligned its releases for the very next month, with the announcement in February and release window in March. At present, it is not clear if a January debut is the company’s new release strategy. Though, according to Korea’s Pulse News, several sources have mentioned a January 28, 2022 reveal.

According to a leak by @TheGalox_ on Twitter, the S22 entries will see a price hike of at least $50 on the base and Plus variants, while the Ultra variant could see up to $100 increase. The basic Galaxy S22 is expected to cost $799 (about Rs 60,700), S22+ at $999 (about Rs 76,000), and the S22 Ultra variant at $1199 (about Rs 92,000).

Samsung Galaxy S22 design, features, and accessories

Based on a set of leaks that surfaced earlier, we learned that the smartphone will appear in four different colours – black, white, dark red, and dark green. Thanks to the new 3D renders by Let’s Go Digital, we finally got to see what the green variant of the S22 Ultra would look like – Burnham Green (#27423a).

Speaking of the overall finish, the Galaxy s22 and S22 Plus models are expected to feature a glossy finish, while the S22 Ultra will have a matte texture. The glossy variants will for sure, be more sensitive to fingerprints and sweat smudge.

The render suggests that the rear would feature a 4-camera setup with three of them aligned one below the other, while the fourth one is pushed to the side, right below the flash. The lenses won’t feature any housing at all, and will simply be raised. The base and Plus variants, however, will feature housing around the lenses.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a quad-camera setup and also comes with an S-Pen with a built-in compartment. (Image credit: Let's Go Digital – 3D render)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to come with an S-Pen and a built-in compartment, similar to the Galaxy Note lineup. A week ago, rumours suggested that the device will instead be called the S22 Note, owing to its larger screen.

According to GSMArena, Samsung will also offer a slew of phone cases ranging from clear, frame, leather, silicone, protective standing covers, and more. The listing at BOX UK includes 24 official case options for the base variant, 23 for Plus, and 19 for the Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications and hardware

The S22 Ultra will feature a large 6.8-inch LTPO Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The base model, on the other hand, will be smaller, housing a 6.1-inch display. The phones themselves will be powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 with AMD gaming chipsets depending on the market region.

On S22 Ultra, the rear quad camera setup features a 108-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is backed by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses. For selfies, at the front, you will see a 40-megapixel punch-hole camera.

Same as the S21 Ultra, the new device could feature at least 12 or 16GBs of RAM and start with a 128GBs internal storage variant, followed by 256GBs and 512GBs. It is expected to pack a 4000mAh battery for the base variant, 4600mAh for the S22+, and 5000mAh on the Ultra, with 45W fast charging.

Support for 5G is expected as well, alongside an IP68 rating for splash damage.