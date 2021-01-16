scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing, first impressions

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Here's a look at our unboxing of the flagship phone.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 16, 2021 2:25:56 pm
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is the most premium phone in the Galaxy S21 series, is currently available for pre-booking in India. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 1,05,999, which is for the base 12GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The top-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,16,999. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra ships with a 108MP quad rear camera setup, and it is the first Galaxy S series phone to come with S Pen support. We have done an unboxing of the flagship phone given the huge interest around the latest Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in india, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra photos, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra first impressions, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pre-order, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra s pen Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra retail box in the frame. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express photo) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in india, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra photos, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra first impressions, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pre-order, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra s pen You will first see the device when you open the box. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express photo) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in india, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra photos, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra first impressions, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pre-order, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra s pen There is no charger in the box and you only get the Type-C cable with the phone. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express photo) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in india, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra photos, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra first impressions, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pre-order, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra s pen The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a bit heavy, but features a beautiful design and vibrant display. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express photo) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in india, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra photos, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra first impressions, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pre-order, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra s pen The device comes preloaded with these apps. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express photo) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in india, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra photos, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra first impressions, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pre-order, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra s pen A closer look at the rear side of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express photo) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in india, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra photos, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra first impressions, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pre-order, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra s pen The flagship phone has a significant camera bump. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express photo) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in india, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra photos, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra first impressions, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pre-order, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra s pen There is no headphone jack at the bottom. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been launched with a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with 551ppi pixel density, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. In most of the markets, the flagship phone ships with an Exynos 2100 chipset. In the US, the smartphone is being offered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 108MP (F.1.8) main camera sensor with Phase Detection Auto Focus, an 83-degree field of view and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is paired with a 12MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor with dual-pixel autofocus and a 120-degree field of view. The camera setup also has laser autofocus and up to 100X space zoom feature. On the front is a single 40MP (F/2.2) camera sensor.

