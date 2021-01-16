Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing, first impressions

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is the most premium phone in the Galaxy S21 series, is currently available for pre-booking in India. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 1,05,999, which is for the base 12GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The top-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,16,999. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra ships with a 108MP quad rear camera setup, and it is the first Galaxy S series phone to come with S Pen support. We have done an unboxing of the flagship phone given the huge interest around the latest Samsung phones.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been launched with a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with 551ppi pixel density, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. In most of the markets, the flagship phone ships with an Exynos 2100 chipset. In the US, the smartphone is being offered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse charging.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 108MP (F.1.8) main camera sensor with Phase Detection Auto Focus, an 83-degree field of view and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is paired with a 12MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor with dual-pixel autofocus and a 120-degree field of view. The camera setup also has laser autofocus and up to 100X space zoom feature. On the front is a single 40MP (F/2.2) camera sensor.
