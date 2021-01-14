Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched in India starting at Rs 1,05,999; Check specifications

Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event today. Apart from the vanilla Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus, the brand also unveiled the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the most powerful smartphone in the series. Sporting an upgraded spec-sheet over the other two phones, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a quad-camera setup on the back, support for the new S-Pen and more. The S21 Ultra will also feature Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.0 out of the box. Check out all you need to know about the Galaxy S21 Ultra below.

Display and internal specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. The flat edge-to-edge display features a 3200 x 1440 resolution and a pixel density of 551ppi. It is also equipped with support for Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, which means the phone will be able to jump to a lower refresh rate when you’re in an app that doesn’t support high refresh rate. This will help save the phone’s battery.

The Infinity-O display also features a punch-hole cut-out for the single front camera and is HDR10+ certified. The screen also has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features the recently launched Exynos 2100 chipset that will be paired with either 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5 RAM depending on which variant you get. In some markets like the US, the phone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset instead.

The 12GB RAM variant will be available with 128GB or 256GB internal storage, while the higher-end 16GB RAM variant will be available with 512GB internal storage. The entire unit will be powered by a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse charging.

Camera specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a quad-camera setup. (Image Source: Samsung)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 108MP (F.1.8) main camera sensor with Phase Detection Auto Focus, an 83-degree field of view and optical image stabilisation (OIS). This will be accompanied by a 12MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor with dual-pixel autofocus, and a 120-degree field of view.

The camera setups also feature laser autofocus and an up to 100X space zoom feature. There will also be two 10MP telephoto lenses with dual-pixel autofocusing. The first will feature 3X optical zoom with 35-degree field of view and OIS, while the other will feature 10X optical zoom with a 10-degree field of view and OIS. On the front will be a single 40MP (F/2.2) camera sensor with phase detection autofocus and an 80-degree field of view.

Coming to video recording, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is capable of recording 4K 60fps video on al its rear lenses, allowing users to switch lenses while recording while keeping the resolution of videos intact.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features support for the S-Pen. (Image Source: Samsung)

Connectivity

The phone supports 5G networks, both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA), Sub6 / mmWave networks. The phone also has NFC and support for Wi-Fi 6E. It comes with IP68 water resistance. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will measure 75.6×165.1×8.9mm and will weigh 229 grams. The phone will also support the S-Pen stylus, although unlike the Galaxy Note series, you cannot put the stylus inside the device itself.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Ultra will be priced starting at Rs 1,05,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 16GB/512GB will be priced at Rs 1,16,999. Consumers can pre-book the Galaxy S21 Ultra from January 15. The price of the lowest-end variant (12GB/128GB) was not revealed. All pre-booked consumers will get Galaxy SmartTag free and Samsung E-Shop vouchers worth up to Rs 10,000. As a special offer, all pre-booked consumers can get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter with a device of their choice.