Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-Pen and holster-case leaked ahead of launch

The S-Pen is expected to support only the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and not the regular and Plus variants. (Image Source: WinFuture)

As the Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets closer to its launch date, more leaks and details about the smartphones have begun to surface. Now, a new leak by WinFuture shows the S-Pen, which is set to be an optional accessory for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, unlike the implementation of the S-Pen in the Galaxy Note series, the stylus will not be tucked inside a cavity in the phone. As a result, another leaked accessory happens to be a case with a dedicated holster for the new S-Pen.

The source also hints at the S-Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra costing about USD 50 (about Rs 3,650). Note that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the most expensive of the S21 series phones. Compared to the price customers will pay for the phone, the S-Pen doesn’t look that expensive. The regular Galaxy S21 and the S21 will not support the S-Pen.

The leaked pictures suggest the new S-Pen will resemble the S-Pen from the Galaxy Tab S7 series. It will likely provide the same features and functionality that was present on the brand’s Note 20 series. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 series on January 14 globally, and sales should begin soon after.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the highest-end variant of the S21 series. It is expected to feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ screen. The Ultra is also expected to feature the same Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The three smartphones are expected to feature a similar-looking back panel, but the camera setup on the higher-end Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumoured to be more advanced with more camera sensors. While the regular variants are expected to feature 64MP primary sensors, the Ultra will likely follow in the S20 Ultra’s footsteps and offer a 108MP main camera sensor.

Coming to specifications, a leak by Android Police suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, including the S21 Ultra, would be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset in some regions. In other regions including India, the phones are expected to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chipset. Leaks have also pointed to the expected price of about EUR 1,399 ( about Rs 1,26,200).