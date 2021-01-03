Samsung Galaxy S21 teaser, pre-booking offers hint at January launch

Samsung recently teased its upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy S21. The teaser comes as a video posted by the brand on YouTube. The video shows a quick recap of the various Galaxy S series phones over the years, highlighting the major highlighting feature of each phone. The 30-second clip starts with the first Samsung Galaxy S, and ends with a message titled ‘A new Galaxy awaits’.

While not a lot is officially confirmed yet about the specifications of the phone, the Galaxy S21 is expected to launch this month. The series is also expected to have a Plus and Ultra variant. The phone has already gone up for pre-ordering by Samsung China and Samsung US has also offered free accessories worth USD 50 (about Rs 3,600) for users who pre-book their S21. The Samsung US offer also adds that the pre-order period is only valid until the midnight of January 28. This hints that the Samsung Galaxy S21 could launch before this date, and go on sale pretty soon thereafter.

Samsung Galaxy S21 expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch flat display with a centre-aligned punch-hole camera. Rumours reported by Android Authority and trusted tipster Evan Blass suggest the phone will sport a triple-camera setup on the back with a flash. A similar design is also expected for the larger Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. Meanwhile, an S21 Ultra variant is rumoured to feature five camera sensors on the rear.

Coming to specifications, a leak by Android Police suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series would be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset in some regions. In other regions, the phones are expected to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chipset. The leak also suggests the standard S21 could feature a 4,000mAh battery while the S21 Plus could feature a 4,800mAh battery.

As per rumours, Samsung is also expected to drop the in-box charging adapter for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. These speculations started arising after the brand got rid of all its posts mocking Apple for removing the charging adapter from the Apple iPhone 12 series packaging. As we get closer to a launch, whether this rumour is true remains to be seen.