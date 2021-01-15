Samsung Galaxy S21 series to natively support RCS via Google Messages, Google Discover

Samsung Galaxy S21 series devices will now be able to use Rich Communication Services, or RCS with Google Messages. (Image Source: Samsung, Google Messages)

Samsung made many announcements at the recent Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. Apart from its new flagship Galaxy S21 series, new earbuds and Bluetooth trackers, the brand also spoke about its collaboration with Google with the new Galaxy S21 series smartphones. One of the new elements we will see is that the Google Discover feed will now be the default leftmost page on the home screen. This will show users personalised news streams, updates and other points of interest.

Samsung announced that Google Messages is now native to the Galaxy S21 series. “We made Messages by Google native to the S21 series to help you to stay close to your favourite people,” Federico Casalegno, head of experience planning at Samsung said during the presentation. The Google messages app brings new features alongside the plain SMS texts. This is called Rich Communication Services, or RCS.

What exactly is RCS messaging?

RCS on Google Messages allows users to live chat, adding advanced features like multi-media support, stickers and more, all handled via the phone’s data connection. Basically, when both parties support RCS on the default messaging app, the sender and receiver can enjoy sending media and other elements in addition to simple SMS text. This works somewhat like how iMessage works on Apple devices.

Basic features of RCS messages include the ability to send more than 160 characters at a time, a limit observed on standard SMS messages. Users can also send emojis, stickers, photos, videos, and audio, similar to how other messaging services like WhatsApp work. One can also make video calls directly from within the app. Users also get read receipts for messages and typing indicators.

Will I get RCS with Samsung Galaxy S21 device?

While Samsung revealed that Google Messages will be native to the new S21 series smartphones, the fine print on the screen revealed that the implementation of the same will be region-specific. Users who do not get Google Messages as default, however, can still download it from the Play Store and set it as the default messaging app to make use of the features.