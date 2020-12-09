Samsung Galaxy S21 series official-looking videos leaked online

Samsung is expected to launch its latest Galaxy S series in January 2021. The line up will likely include Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. While a lot has already surfaced about these phones, tipster Max Weibach has posted three official-looking video teasers online.

The newly released teasers are in line with leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, backing previous renders. The videos give another glimpse at the design of the upcoming phones. They show that the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphones will offer a new camera module design.

This time around, we will see flat screens on the standard and the Plus models. These two devices will also pack three cameras at the back. But, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra variant will feature a curved display and a quad rear camera setup, including a periscope lens. The rumour mill suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch screen, whereas the Galaxy S21+ could launch with a 6.7-inch display. The Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone is said to come with a massive 6.8-inch screen. All the three smartphones will likely come with support for 120Hz refresh rate. On the front, there will be a single selfie camera, housed in a circular cut out.

Coming back to the video, it suggests that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 S21+ will arrive with plastic backs, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a premium glass back design. The standard and the plus model could be available in a Phantom Violet colour and the Ultra model could be sold in a gray and black colour.

Besides, the new flagships are expected to be powered by either the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor or Samsung’s in house Exynos 2100 SoC. Samsung is widely rumoured to launch the Galaxy S21 series on January 14 at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which will be held virtually. Previous reports suggest that the devices will be made available in stores on January 29.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd