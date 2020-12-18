Samsung Galaxy S21 series official-looking images leaked online

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch on January 14, 2021. At the event, the South Korean giant will likely unveil three smartphones, including Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Ahead of the official launch, the brand has opened the pre-order/registration window in China for the next generation 5G flagship phones. Now, some of the official-looking images of Galaxy S21 lineup have been leaked online by German blog WinFuture.de and tipster Evan Blass.

The newly leaked images show the phones from different angles and even confirm the colour options. All the smartphones will arrive with a punch-hole display design. The rear camera setup appears to be protruding from the back panel. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Plus variant seems to have a triple rear camera setup and the Ultra version will feature five cameras at the back. The Ultra version could have a laser autofocus module with an LED flash and a curved panel.

The regular and the Plus models might come with a flat display. The Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are expected to retain glass back panels. They are likely to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The images hint that the Galaxy S21 will be available in four colour options, whereas the Plus variant could be listed in only three colours. The Galaxy S21 Ultra images suggest that it will go on sale in two colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Expected specs

All the three smartphones will likely ship with Android 11 out of the box. The standard could launch with a 6.2-inch screen, the Galaxy S21 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and the Ultra version with a 6.8-inch panel. The flagship phones will likely come with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The Ultra variant is also expected to support the highest WQHD Plus resolution.

All the smartphones under the S21 moniker will draw power from the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The devices will be available with this SoC in select countries. Samsung will offer an equivalent Exynos processor in the rest of the world. The Galaxy S21 will reportedly be backed by a 4,000mAh battery, the S21 Plus will pack a bigger 4,800mAh battery and the S21 Ultra could launch with the largest 5,000mAh battery.

The triple camera array on the S21 and S21 Plus could include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, which will be assisted by a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens. The company will also add an LED flash on the right side of the array. The S21 Ultra is said to feature a quad-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, paired with a 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor. The setup will also include two 10MP telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom. Rumours suggest that the device will feature 100x space zoom too.

Samsung Galaxy S21: Expected price

According to a leak by Landsk, the new Galaxy S21 will be priced at $899, which is around Rs 66,400 in India. The Galaxy S21 Plus will start at $1,099 (approximately Rs 81,200) and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will start at $1,250 (approximately Rs 92,300) If true, this would mean that the company has cut the prices of the Galaxy S21 by $100 (approximately Rs 7,300) compared to the launch price of the Galaxy S20. The India prices of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series are expected to be the same.

