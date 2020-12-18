Samsung Galaxy S21 series marketing images leak ahead of launch: First look

Both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will feature flat display panels, similar to the Galaxy S20 series and will come with triple camera sensors on the back. (Image: Evan Blass)

Samsung will reportedly be launching its Galaxy S21 smartphone series on January 14, which is just a few weeks away. The series will include three smartphones: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Ahead of the launch WinFuture.de and tipster Evan Blass have leaked the marketing images of all of the three upcoming smartphones.

According to the leaked images, the Galaxy S21 will be made available in four colour options, while the Galaxy S21+ would be made available in three colour options. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will only be made available in two colour options: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver.

Apart from the colours, the leaked renders also showcase that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a quad camera setup on the back, along with a laser sensor and an LED flash module. The laser sensor looks quite similar to the one present on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a curved display with a hole-punch design to accommodate the front camera.

Both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will feature flat display panels, similar to the Galaxy S20 series and will come with triple camera sensors on the back.

According to the report by WinFuture, the regular Galaxy S21 will feature a plastic back, similar to the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy Note 20. Whereas, both the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a glass back.

All of the new Galaxy S21 series smartphones will feature a curved back design, with a unique metal stylised rear camera module.

The renders do not showcase a slot for the S-Pen in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which was being claimed in earlier reports. However, Samsung recently did tease an S-Pen without a Note device. Which could mean that it could be planning to sell it as an additional accessory.

