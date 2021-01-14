Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaks reveal design, specifications and more ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to add support for the new S-Pen. (Image Source: Twitter/Evan Blass)

We’re just hours away from Samsung launching its next flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S21. However, that has not stopped some leaks from surfacing online. A new hands-on video of the Galaxy S21 along with some live images spills all the beans on the phone’s design and size.

The video can be found on YouTube channel ‘We the Techies’ and features the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The S21 Plus can be seen in a violet shade and the Ultra sports a matte black colour. The same channel has also leaked some live images of the phone on Twitter.

Along with a look at the new phones, the channel also lets us in on some specifications of the new phones. It claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus features a 4,800mAh battery and the S21 Ultra features a 5,000mAh battery. Another video also suggests that the Ultra variant will not feature a MicroSD card slot for expandable storage.

I can confirm, there is NO expandable storage on the #S21Ultra pic.twitter.com/q19jW7B2G2 — Mr.Techie – We The Techies (@We_The_Techies) January 13, 2021

Twitter tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has also leaked 360-degree animations of the new series that reveal the design from all angles. Screenshots of the phones’ designs can be found on the tipster’s Twitter handle. The tweets show the camera design of the new phones as well as mention a new pre-order offer that gets buyers free Galaxy Buds Live earbuds and the upcoming SmartTag Bluetooth trackers.

Galaxy S21/S21+ 5G KSP pic.twitter.com/sdkgq0mnzb — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 13, 2021

Other tweets by Blass also suggest that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with support for the new S-Pen stylus. The leaks show the S21 Ultra with a silicone cover that has room for the specially designed S Pen.

What about the charger?

Of the many leaks posted by Blass, one also suggests that the retail boxes of the Galaxy S21 series would include a USB Type-C cable along with a SIM ejection tool and a quick start guide. However, there is no mention of a charging adapter. This falls in line with rumours that suggested that Samsung will drop chargers from the box of the S21 series. The rumours come after the brand removed all its earlier posts mocking Apple for dropping the charger from the boxes of the iPhone 12 series.

While it may seem final, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of any of the above leaks or specifications. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event kicks off at 8 pm IST today and you can watch the event live here.