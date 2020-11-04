Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaks: Launch date to specs, everything we know

It was just recently reported that Samsung will launch its new flagship Galaxy S series in January next year. Now, tipster Jon Prosser has revealed the launch, sale, and pre-order dates of the upcoming Samsung phones. The Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra launch will allegedly take place on January 14, 2021. The pre-orders will start on the same day. The tipster also claims that the devices will go on sale on January 29.

It is currently unclear as to what will be the official name of the flagship phones. While some reports are claiming the brand will launch the phones with Samsung Galaxy S30 name label, others are saying Galaxy S21 will be the official name. The cited source also revealed the color variants of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. These are black, white, grey, silver, violet, and pink. While the features of the devices are yet to be revealed, several leaks have already suggested what could be the possible specifications of the new phones. Here’s everything we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀 Announcement: January 14, 2021

Pre-order: January 14, 2021 Launch: January 29, 2021 Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Specifications, price (expected)

As per the leaks, the smartphones will sport a punch-hole display design. The cutout will be placed on the upper side of the display. The handsets will also have slim bezels. All-in-all, the design of the phones will be almost similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The leaked renders showed that the volume rockers and power button will be located on the right edge. The standard version is expected to come with a compact 6.2-inch flat display. The screen of the Galaxy S21 Ultra could measure between 6.7 and 6.9 inches. It is expected to come with a slightly curved display and even support S Pen. However, the device might lack any slot for the brand’s signature stylus.

The phones will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875. Samsung is reportedly planning to announce its home-brewed Exynos 1080 SoC on November 12. This chip is based on the 5nm process. But, the same chipset won’t power the new flagship phones, as per the rumor mill. The devices will have an Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region. The most premium version in the series is rumored to pack a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 40-megapixel snapper for selfies. The rest of the camera details are currently under wraps.

They will likely have an under-display selfie camera, and ship with One UI 3.0, which will be based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series was recently spotted on 3C certification. The site hinted that the standard version will offer a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21+ is tipped to feature a 4,660mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly have a 5,000mAh battery. All three phones are expected to ship with a 25W fast charger.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 price is expected to start from $999, which is around Rs 74,640 in India. The Galaxy S21 Plus could cost $1,199 (around Rs 89,580), whereas the Galaxy S21 Ultra $1,399 (approximately Rs 104,529).

