Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series could see daylight in January, says report

Samsung S20 series (Representational Image)

Samsung Galaxy S21 or S30 series, the next-generation flagship devices from the South Korean smartphone-maker may arrive a few months before their time as reports suggest they will be launched in January 2021. Samsung usually launches the S series phones in February or March every year. In order to be able to ship the S21 series right away, Samsung is expected to start the production of these devices in December 2020 as per TheElec‘s reports.

The reports of the early launch were revealed by SamMobile. According to the speculations going around ahead of the alleged move, the reason behind it can be the absence of Huawei. The Chinese smartphone maker will be launching its Mate 40 series on October 22. The report also suggests that the S21 series can go on sale late in January or early in February. Along with the S21 series, Samsung could be launching the Galaxy Buds 2 as well.

On the other hand, three months before the alleged launch, OnLeaks has released the leaked renders of what S21 and S21 Ultra could look like. There are not many changes you can point out between the two as the design looks similar, with a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display with three cameras on the rear. However, the camera module does start from the corner which is a noticeable change.

On the other hand, Samsung S21 Ultra does look a lot bulkier as its predecessor comes with a massive 6.9-inch screen and a huge camera bump with four lenses. Earlier rumours suggested that the phones will also come with S pen but as per the leaked renders, it doesn’t look likely.

Samsung Galaxy S20 (File Photo) Samsung Galaxy S20 (File Photo)

Currently, two of the S20 series phones have received a massive price cut. Samsung S20+ is available for Rs 49,999 down from Rs 83,000 on Samsung’s website and Flipkart. Also, the Samsung S20 is available for Rs 47,999 on Reliance Digital. There are additional bank offers too available along with exchange offers.

