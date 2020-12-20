Samsung Galaxy S21 series: All you need to know about flagship series launching next year

Samsung Galaxy S21 series official-looking images leaked online

In the past month, there have been rumours suggesting that Samsung is likely to introduce its flagship Galaxy S21 series to the world on January 14, 2021. However, Android Authority reports that the announcement will be made on January 14 with the launch taking place on January 22. Ahead of the expected release, the South Korean smartphone-maker announced the launch date of its flagship processor which has been dubbed Exynos 2100 and is likely to be used in S21 devices shipped in India, European countries and other markets around the world.

There’s a lot of buzz around the phones as Samsung is likely to do away with the Note series in the future. Also, about the design and how the cameras will fare against the rival Apple iPhone 12 series. Here’s a look at what we expect from the S21 series.

It is almost confirmed that all three smartphones will run on Android 11 out of the box with Samsung UI 3.0 on top since S20 series has already got the new update. The most compact phone of the lot may feature a plastic back like the Samsung S20 Fan Edition launched this year as per a report by WinFuture. This will also help Samsung cut the cost of the S21 considerably. It will also sport a 6.2-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be backed by the same 4,000 mAh battery seen on its predecessor. In select few countries, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Samsung S21 plus will have a 6.7-inch display with a high refresh rate. However, it will draw power from a larger 4,800 mAh battery. On the back, the S21 and S21 Plus will sport a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens along with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens. In addition, they will also have an LED flash on the right side of the camera module. The camera module has changed a lot in looks as it seems from the leaked images we have seen so far. It merges with the side of the phone to make it look sleeker.

On the other hand, Samsung S21 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch with support for WQHD Plus resolution. However, it is yet to be seen whether the high resolution will support higher refresh rates or not. On the back, it will have a quad-camera setup which will have a 108MP primary sensor. The large camera module also consists of a 12MP ultrawide-angle sensor and two 10MP telephoto lens which will be capable of 3x and 10x optical zoom. On the front, it may sport a 40MP camera. All of this will be backed by a 4,885 mAh battery as per a report by GalaxyClub.

There are also rumours that suggest the S21 Ultra will have S-Pen support. The leaked images of the phones suggest there will be more colour options for buyers this time around. This is something they tried with the S20 FE recently which came in several colours.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd