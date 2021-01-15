Samsung Galaxy S21 series India prices out: Check out full details

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has finally been launched and the India prices of the flagship phones are already out. The line-up includes three phones, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. These devices are the successor to last year’s Galaxy S20 series. Here’s a quick look at the India prices of new and old flagship phones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India starts from Rs 69,999, which is for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end 256GB storage model will cost you Rs 73,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is priced at Rs 81,999 in India and for the same price, you get the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Samsung will also be selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 85,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is the most premium of three phones, will cost Rs 1,05,999. The model will be available with 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 1,16,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series sale date, offers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series sale will take place in India from January 29, via Samsung.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, and other online channels. The devices will also available for purchase via offline retail stores.

The pre-order window is already open for these handsets. Those who pre-order the new Samsung flagship phone will get a Galaxy SmartTag for free as well as a Rs 10,000 Samsung Shop voucher. The latter is redeemable against a Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with a Travel Adapter. There is also a cashback offer of up to Rs 10,000 for HDFC Bank customers. Pre-order customers will get delivery starting January 25.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series India prices

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is currently selling for Rs 40,999 on Samsung’s official site. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs 59,499, whereas the Galaxy S20+ will cost you Rs 54,999. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is listed on the site for Rs 86,999. The mentioned prices are for the 128GB storage model. Do note that these flagship phones were launched with Android 10 and they support 4G, unlike the Galaxy S21 series. The latest Galaxy S21 Ultra version also comes with an S Pen.