scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 13, 2020
Top news

Samsung Galaxy S21 series to launch next month, hands on video shows design

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch on January 14 with sales to start in the same month

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | December 13, 2020 8:01:44 pm
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 price, Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date, Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 specs, Samsung Galaxy S21 featuresSamsung will be launching three new smartphones next year, the 6.2-inch S21, 6.7-inch S21 Plus and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra. (Image: IceUniverse)

Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphones next month. Ahead of the launch, a four-minute video posted by a YouTuber called Random Stuff 2 shows the front of the Galaxy S21, which features a punch-hole selfie camera and almost negligible bezels. The video also shows the new camera design implemented by the South Korean smartphone maker and features three cameras. Here is everything you should know about the upcoming flagship series.

Launch

The Galaxy S21 is expected to launch on January 14 with sales to start in the same month. This would mean the smartphone will be going on sale at least one month earlier as compared to its predecessors.

What’s new

The biggest change that we may get to see in the smartphone will be the added support for S Pen in the Ultra variant which has been a signature feature of the Samsung Galaxy Note series of smartphones. By adding the S pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung will be taking the first step towards a bigger change in its premium smartphone lineup. Samsung is expected to completely retire the Galaxy Note series in the near future, and there is a possibility of Samsung making this official in 2022.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Expected specifications

The smartphone is expected to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC or Exynos 2100 (depending on the region). The Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ are expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The Galaxy S21 is rumoured to have Grey, White, Pink, and Purple colour options while the Galaxy S21+ is said to be launched in  Silver, Black, and Purple shades. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, is reported to come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, with Silver and Black colour versions. The smartphones are expected to be launched with multiple cover options as well.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Tech launches today: Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, iFFalcon K61 4K TV, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 13: Latest News

Advertisement