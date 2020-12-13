Samsung Galaxy S21 series to launch next month, hands on video shows design

Samsung will be launching three new smartphones next year, the 6.2-inch S21, 6.7-inch S21 Plus and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra. (Image: IceUniverse)

Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphones next month. Ahead of the launch, a four-minute video posted by a YouTuber called Random Stuff 2 shows the front of the Galaxy S21, which features a punch-hole selfie camera and almost negligible bezels. The video also shows the new camera design implemented by the South Korean smartphone maker and features three cameras. Here is everything you should know about the upcoming flagship series.

Launch

The Galaxy S21 is expected to launch on January 14 with sales to start in the same month. This would mean the smartphone will be going on sale at least one month earlier as compared to its predecessors.

What’s new

The biggest change that we may get to see in the smartphone will be the added support for S Pen in the Ultra variant which has been a signature feature of the Samsung Galaxy Note series of smartphones. By adding the S pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung will be taking the first step towards a bigger change in its premium smartphone lineup. Samsung is expected to completely retire the Galaxy Note series in the near future, and there is a possibility of Samsung making this official in 2022.

Expected specifications

The smartphone is expected to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC or Exynos 2100 (depending on the region). The Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ are expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The Galaxy S21 is rumoured to have Grey, White, Pink, and Purple colour options while the Galaxy S21+ is said to be launched in Silver, Black, and Purple shades. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, is reported to come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, with Silver and Black colour versions. The smartphones are expected to be launched with multiple cover options as well.

