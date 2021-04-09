Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets cashback offers, bundle with Galaxy Watch Active2: Here are the details

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the most powerful device in the S21 series. (Image: The Indian Express/Nandagopal Rajan)

Samsung has announced a cashback offer on its Galaxy S21 series, which will be available till the end of this month. Samsung will offer an instant cashback of Rs 7000 to those customers who purchase the Galaxy S21+ along with an upgrade bonus of Rs 7000. The upgrade bonus is valid for users who are exchanging an old phone under the Samsung Upgrade program.

Samsung says this cashback of Rs 7,000 will bring down the price of the Galaxy S21+ to an effective price of Rs 69,999. The 5G version is priced at Rs 76,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The cashback is eligible only on HDFC Bank credit and debit card offers with easy EMI options.

Those who are looking to purchase Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy S21 can avail the upgrade bonus of Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 respectively when exchanging their old phones. The bank cashback offer is Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 for the Ultra and the regular S21 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 or Galaxy Buds Pro bundle

Further, Samsung has rolled out some bundle offers for customers who are planning to buy the Galaxy S21 series. Samsung will bundle the Galaxy Watch Active2, which is worth Rs 23,990 or Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs 15,990 at just Rs 990, when users purchase the new Galaxy S21+ phone.

Keep in mind, users will have to activate this offer after they have purchased the Samsung Galaxy S21 phone. Samsung says the offer is subject to availability of the Watch Active2 or the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung expects users to login and activate their new device before April 30 and enrol in its Shop App to claim the free Watch or Buds Pro offer. The Samsung Shop App will show list offers, including the Buy Now option. Users can then add the product of their choice at a discounted price and enter the address, payment mode and click on Place order.

Remember you cannot buy the Watch Active2 or Buds Pro at discounted price when purchasing the phone. The offer has to be claimed after you have purchased the phone.

The offers will be applicable with immediate effect on the company's official website, Samsung exclusive stores, leading retail stores and other e-commerce portals.