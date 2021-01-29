Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Buds Pro now on open sale: Check cashback offers and India price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are now on open sale in India. The flagship series include Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21. The new devices are available with cashback offers and exchange discounts. Interested buyers can get the devices via Samsung.com, and Samsung Exclusive Stores. One can also get any of the mentioned devices via online portals like Amazon, and through leading retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price in India, cashback offers

The company is selling the handsets in six colours, including Phantom Black, Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, and Phantom White. The Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India starts from Rs 69,999, which is for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost you Rs 73,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is on sale for Rs 81,999. The price is for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB + 256GB storage variant, which Samsung is selling for Rs 85,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was launched in India for Rs 1,05,999. For the mentioned price, Samsung is selling the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 1,16,999.

Samsung is giving users cashback of Rs 10,000 on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Rs 5,000 on Samsung Galaxy S21. However, to avail this offer, you have HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Consumers will also get an upgrade bonus of Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21. Do note that those who are upgrading from Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S10 series, and Galaxy Note 10 series will not be able to avail the additional discount offer.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price in India, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are on sale for Rs 15,990 in India. It comes with advanced features like active noise cancellation (ANC), wireless charging, IPX7 water resistance rating and more. The wireless earbuds are being offered in Black, Violet, and Silver colour options. You can get 10 percent instant cashback on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards as well as EMI transactions on the earbuds.