Friday, January 29, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21+ unboxing, first impressions

Samsung Galaxy S21+: Here's a look at our unboxing of the latest 5G flagship smartphone.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 29, 2021 12:54:40 pm
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now available for purchase in India. The standard version costs Rs 69,999, whereas the Ultra is priced at Rs 105,999. There is also a Plus model, which comes with a starting price tag of Rs 81,999. The price is for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ comes with a new Exynos 2100 chipset, a big battery with support for fast charging, 120Hz display, IP68-rating and other flagship features. However, it offers lower screen resolution than its predecessor and the rear camera setup is quite similar to last year’s model. Here’s a first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ smartphone and its retail box are in the frame. There is no charger or travel adapter in the box, except for a Type-C cable. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

A closer look at the rear side of the Samsung Galaxy S21+. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ has a glass back panel with matte finish. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ has a beautiful vivid display. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus' camera interface. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ has an AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with HDR10+ support and Eye Comfort Shield. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ ships with Android 11. It is powered by Exynos 2100 processor. The flagship phone comes with a 6.7-inch Flat full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The triple rear camera setup includes a 12MP Dual Pixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 64MP telephoto shooter with OIS support. There is also a 10MP selfie camera sensor. There is also a 4,800mAh battery on the Galaxy S21+, which supports both fast wired and wireless charging.

