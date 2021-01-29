Samsung Galaxy S21+ unboxing, first impressions

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now available for purchase in India. The standard version costs Rs 69,999, whereas the Ultra is priced at Rs 105,999. There is also a Plus model, which comes with a starting price tag of Rs 81,999. The price is for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ comes with a new Exynos 2100 chipset, a big battery with support for fast charging, 120Hz display, IP68-rating and other flagship features. However, it offers lower screen resolution than its predecessor and the rear camera setup is quite similar to last year’s model. Here’s a first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ smartphone and its retail box are in the frame. There is no charger or travel adapter in the box, except for a Type-C cable. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo) Samsung Galaxy S21+ smartphone and its retail box are in the frame. There is no charger or travel adapter in the box, except for a Type-C cable. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

A closer look at the rear side of the Samsung Galaxy S21+. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo) A closer look at the rear side of the Samsung Galaxy S21+. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ has a glass back panel with matte finish. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo) The Samsung Galaxy S21+ has a glass back panel with matte finish. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ has a beautiful vivid display. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo) The Samsung Galaxy S21+ has a beautiful vivid display. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus’ camera interface. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo) The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus’ camera interface. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ has an AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with HDR10+ support and Eye Comfort Shield. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo) The Samsung Galaxy S21+ has an AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with HDR10+ support and Eye Comfort Shield. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ ships with Android 11. It is powered by Exynos 2100 processor. The flagship phone comes with a 6.7-inch Flat full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The triple rear camera setup includes a 12MP Dual Pixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 64MP telephoto shooter with OIS support. There is also a 10MP selfie camera sensor. There is also a 4,800mAh battery on the Galaxy S21+, which supports both fast wired and wireless charging.