Samsung Galaxy S21+ leaked images reveal camera module, flat display and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch on January 14, 2021 and as always, leaks around the phones continue to take place. This time around real-world photos of what appears to be the demo device have surfaced online posted by a Twitter user @MauriQHD. The leaked images show a confidential sticker on the back suggesting that it could be a demo unit. The design looks the same as we have seen in renders and leaked images.

Nothing seems to have changed on the front of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ except the flat display on the new version. This is something we saw on the Samsung S20 Fan Edition as well. The interface also seems to be similar. However, WinFuture.de’s report suggests that S21 and S21+ will have a Full HD+ Dynamic 2x screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, instead of a QHD+ or 2K display. In addition, the pixel density has been reduced considerably as well.

On the back, there are more changes on the S21 series. The leaked unit are of the Phantom Violet option with a dark silver camera module, which can also be golden in other variants as we have seen in previous leaks. The back also seems to have a matte finish which is yet to be confirmed. The camera module almost merges with the side and the LED flash placed outside it. The camera placement can also prevent users from accidentally placing their fingers on one of the cameras.

There are also leaks that Samsung will introduce a range of covers for the S21 series including lear View Cover, LED Cover, LED View Cover, Silicone Case, Leather Cover, Protective Standing Cover and others which seem to cover the thick camera module.

The S21 and S21+ are expected to have a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultrawide lens on the back and a 10MP camera on the front. Only in US, it is expected to have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor whereas in other regions including India it will be powered by the Exynos 2100 which is expected to be unveiled on January 6.

