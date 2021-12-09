scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ get cashback offers: Here are the details

Samsung has slashed the prices of its Galaxy S21 series in India. Users will now be able to avail cashback offers up to Rs 10,000 in addition to various bank offers

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
December 9, 2021 2:30:22 pm
Samsung, Galaxy S21 price, Galaxy S21+ price, Galaxy S21 price drop, Galaxy S21+ price drop, Samsung offers, S21 offers, Samsung newsHere is how much the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ cost in India now (Image source: Samsung)

Samsung has announced cashback for its Galaxy S21 series in India. Users will now be able to avail an instant cashback of up to Rs 10,000, in addition to various bank offers while purchasing the Galaxy S21 and S21+ smartphones. The offer will be live until December 22.

Samsung had launched the S21 series back in January this year, at a starting price of Rs Rs 69,999 for the Galaxy S21, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Here is how much smartphones will cost in India now.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+: Offers

Samsung is now offering instant cashback of Rs 10,000 on the Galaxy S21. The device will be available at Rs 54,999 for the base variant. Additionally, customers will also be able to avail of Rs 5,000 bank cashback on ICICI cards or a Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus. This will further bring down the price of the smartphone to Rs 44,999.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Samsung is also offering up to Rs 10,000 cashback on the purchase of its Galaxy S21+ smartphone which brings down the cost to Rs 71,999. Buyers will also be able to avail of a Rs 10,000 bank cashback on ICICI cards or Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus.

The company has confirmed that Interested customers, will be able to avail of these offers via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores, and e-commerce portals.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Everything we know about the smartphone so far

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+: Specifications

Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ feature an Infinity-O Display design with almost zero bezels. The devices pack an in-screen fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and are IP68 rated.

The Galaxy S21 packs a 6.2-inch HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 421pixels density and 20:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21+ packs a 6.7-inch HD+ AMOLED display size. Both the devices come with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Both the smartphones are powered by the Samsung Exynos 2100 processor. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and its Plus version pack a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary camera, a 64MP Telephoto camera, and a 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera.

While the regular version sports a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus smartphone features a 4,800mAh battery. Both phones offer support for 25W wired charging as well as wireless charging.

